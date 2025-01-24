Police Bust Street Criminal Gang, Arrest Two
Muhammad Irfan Published January 24, 2025 | 04:10 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2025) Police have busted a street criminal gang by arresting two members of the gang allegedly involved in street and other crimes and recovered cash Rs 73,000, two stolen mobiles, and other items from their possession.
According to a police spokesman, the New Town police held two street criminals namely Hamza and Aamir and recovered two stolen mobiles, Rs 73,000 and other items.
A case has been registered against the accused while further investigation is under process.
Superintendent Police, Rawal Muhammad Haseeb Raja said that police are making efforts to net other members of the gang.
