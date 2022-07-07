Police bust street criminal gang, recover stolen valuables

The Westridge Police Station team on Thursday in a operation busted a street criminals gang and arrested three members of the gang involved in street crimes and recovered two stolen vehicles, stolen money of Rs o6 lakh and arms and ammunition used in the incidents

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2022 ) :The Westridge Police Station team on Thursday in a operation busted a street criminals gang and arrested three members of the gang involved in street crimes and recovered two stolen vehicles, stolen money of Rs o6 lakh and arms and ammunition used in the incidents.

The arrested accused include Ibadullah, Usman and Waqas, said the Rawalpindi Police spokesperson. The SHO said two stolen vehicles were recovered from the accused operating in the twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad.

During interrogation, the accused also revealed snatching money from the shift in-charge of petrol pump in R.A. Bazaar area. The accused have been shifted to jail for identification parade, said SP Pothohar Rana Abdul Wahab. Congratulating the SHO Westridge and the police team, he said that all the legal requirements would be met to bring the accused to justice. The protection of life and property of the citizens is the first responsibility for which all resources are being utilized.