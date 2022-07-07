UrduPoint.com

Police Bust Street Criminal Gang, Recover Stolen Valuables

Muhammad Irfan Published July 07, 2022 | 08:39 PM

Police bust street criminal gang, recover stolen valuables

The Westridge Police Station team on Thursday in a operation busted a street criminals gang and arrested three members of the gang involved in street crimes and recovered two stolen vehicles, stolen money of Rs o6 lakh and arms and ammunition used in the incidents

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2022 ) :The Westridge Police Station team on Thursday in a operation busted a street criminals gang and arrested three members of the gang involved in street crimes and recovered two stolen vehicles, stolen money of Rs o6 lakh and arms and ammunition used in the incidents.

The arrested accused include Ibadullah, Usman and Waqas, said the Rawalpindi Police spokesperson. The SHO said two stolen vehicles were recovered from the accused operating in the twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad.

During interrogation, the accused also revealed snatching money from the shift in-charge of petrol pump in R.A. Bazaar area. The accused have been shifted to jail for identification parade, said SP Pothohar Rana Abdul Wahab. Congratulating the SHO Westridge and the police team, he said that all the legal requirements would be met to bring the accused to justice. The protection of life and property of the citizens is the first responsibility for which all resources are being utilized.

Related Topics

Islamabad Petrol Police Police Station Jail Vehicles Rawalpindi Money Criminals All From

Recent Stories

Eid-u-Azha Holidays: OGRA advises chief secretarie ..

Eid-u-Azha Holidays: OGRA advises chief secretaries to facilitate tourists, ensu ..

19 seconds ago
 Abbottabad police trace blind murder case

Abbottabad police trace blind murder case

22 seconds ago
 More monsoon rains predicted during Eid holidays: ..

More monsoon rains predicted during Eid holidays: NDMA

24 seconds ago
 Collection of sacrificial animals' hides; police o ..

Collection of sacrificial animals' hides; police ordered for strict implementati ..

26 seconds ago
 Petroleum Division makes framework to save 50% cit ..

Petroleum Division makes framework to save 50% citizens from gas price hike: Mus ..

14 minutes ago
 Directive to intensify anti-dengue activities

Directive to intensify anti-dengue activities

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.