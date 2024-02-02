Open Menu

Police Bust Three Bike-lifter Gangs; Arrest Five

Muhammad Irfan Published February 02, 2024 | 05:00 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2024) Police have busted three bike-lifter gangs and arrested their five members besides recovering 16 stolen motorcycles from their possession, said a Police spokesman here on Friday.

He informed that a team under the supervision of SHO, Morgah Police Station managed to arrest five bike lifters, members of Fadi, Sohail, and Khurrmi gangs, namely Fahad alias Fadi, Syed ur Rehman, Sohail, Shahid and Khurram alias Khurrmi and recovered 16 stolen motorcycles, Rs 400,000 cash, fake number plates, weapons and other items from their possession.

Separate cases have been registered against the accused while further investigations are underway.

Superintendent of Police, Potohar Nisar Nawaz said the accomplices and facilitators of the accused would also be sent behind bars.

He said that on the directives of City Police Officer, Rawalpindi, the operation against the bike and car lifters had been accelerated.

