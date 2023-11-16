Open Menu

Police Bust Three Dacoit Gangs; Arrest Six Active Members

Faizan Hashmi Published November 16, 2023 | 03:50 PM

Police bust three dacoit gangs; arrest six active members

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2023) Police have busted three dacoit gangs by arresting six of their active members allegedly involved in robberies and other crimes and seized weapons, cash, mobile phones, and other valuables from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, Dhamial, Naseerabad and Pirwadhai police managed to bust three dacoit gangs and arrest their six members.

He informed that Dhamial police rounded up two dacoits namely Moman and Imran and recovered Rs 140,000, six snatched motorcycles, two mobile phones, weapons, and other items from their possession.

Naseerabad police held Asif and Umair and recovered Rs 85000, and five mobile phones while Pirwadhai police netted Ahmed and Shahid and recovered weapons and other items from their possession.

Senior Superintendent of Police, Operations directed the police to make efforts to net other members of the gangs.

Separate cases have been registered against the accused while further investigations are under process.

Related Topics

Police Mobile From

Recent Stories

Parvez Elahi reaffirms commitment to stand alongsi ..

Parvez Elahi reaffirms commitment to stand alongside Imran Khan

2 hours ago
 ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023:  South Africa ..

ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023:  South Africa opts to bat first against Aus ..

2 hours ago
 Imad Wasim,  Mohammad Amir Question Babar Azam's ..

Imad Wasim,  Mohammad Amir Question Babar Azam's T20I Role

2 hours ago
 Cricket World Cup 2023 Semifinal 2 Australia Vs. S ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Semifinal 2 Australia Vs. South Africa, Live Score, Histo ..

4 hours ago
 Pakistan, IMF reach staff-level agreement on First ..

Pakistan, IMF reach staff-level agreement on First Review of economic program

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 November 2023

6 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 November 2023

7 hours ago
 Cricket: India v New Zealand World Cup semi-final ..

Cricket: India v New Zealand World Cup semi-final scoreboard

16 hours ago
 Cricket World Cup: Leading batsmen and bowlers

Cricket World Cup: Leading batsmen and bowlers

16 hours ago
 Kohli and Shami star as India reach World Cup fina ..

Kohli and Shami star as India reach World Cup final

16 hours ago
 Government trying to enhance exports upto $36 bill ..

Government trying to enhance exports upto $36 billion: Commerce Minister

16 hours ago
 DC to host online katcheri to address citizens' is ..

DC to host online katcheri to address citizens' issues

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan