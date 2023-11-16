Police bust three dacoit gangs; arrest six active members

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2023) Police have busted three dacoit gangs by arresting six of their active members allegedly involved in robberies and other crimes and seized weapons, cash, mobile phones, and other valuables from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, Dhamial, Naseerabad and Pirwadhai police managed to bust three dacoit gangs and arrest their six members.

He informed that Dhamial police rounded up two dacoits namely Moman and Imran and recovered Rs 140,000, six snatched motorcycles, two mobile phones, weapons, and other items from their possession.

Naseerabad police held Asif and Umair and recovered Rs 85000, and five mobile phones while Pirwadhai police netted Ahmed and Shahid and recovered weapons and other items from their possession.

Senior Superintendent of Police, Operations directed the police to make efforts to net other members of the gangs.

Separate cases have been registered against the accused while further investigations are under process.