Police bust three-member gang involved in street crime and motorcycle theft in Wah Cantt

WAH CANTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2025) Sadar Wah Cantt Police on Sunday busted a three-member gang allegedly involved in a string of street crimes, thefts, burglaries, and motorcycle lifting incidents in the area.

According to police, the gang was active in various localities of Wah Cantt, depriving citizens of their valuables.

During the operation, police recovered Rs150,000 in cash, four stolen motorcycles, four mobile phones, three bundles of electric wires, and illegal weapons from the suspects’ possession.

Effective surveillance and intelligence-based operations led to the arrests, according to SP Potohar Talha Wali.

Police officials said that the crackdown was part of ongoing efforts to curb rising incidents of street crime and to restore citizens’ confidence. They also reiterated that operations against criminal networks will continue without discrimination.

