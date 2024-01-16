Police bust three street criminal gangs; arrest six active members

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2024) Police have busted three street criminal gangs by arresting six of their active members allegedly involved in street and other crimes and Rs 229,000, six mobile phones, weapons, and other valuables from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, Airport police held three street criminals namely Raju, ringleader, Waqas and Irfan and recovered Rs 150,000, weapons and other items from their possession.

New Town police arrested two street criminals namely Zubair Khan and Ibrahim and recovered Rs 75,000, two mobile phones and other items from their possession.

In another raid, Morgah police apprehended a street criminal, Hamad and recovered Rs 4000, four mobile phones and other items from his possession.

Senior Superintendent of Police, Operations directed the police to make efforts to net other members of the gangs.

Separate cases have been registered against the accused while further investigations are under process.