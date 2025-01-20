Police bust two bike lifting gangs; arrest five

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2025) Rawalpindi District Police have busted two bike lifting gangs and arrested their five members on recovery of 10 stolen motorcycles, said a police spokesman here on Monday.

He informed that Waris Khan police netted two accused namely Sheraz alias Sheri and Rameez, allegedly involved in bike lifting cases and recovered five stolen motorcycles.

Similarly, Dhamial police rounded up three bike lifters, Faizan, Khurram and Shabrat Khan with five stolen motorcycles and other items.

Divisional Superintendents of Police appreciated the police teams and directed to accelerate ongoing operation against bike and car lifters.