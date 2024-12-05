Police bust two bike lifting gangs; arrest four

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2024) Rawalpindi District Police have busted two bike lifting gangs and arrested their four members on recovery of 27 stolen motorcycles, said a police spokesman here on Thursday.

He informed that Race Course police netted two accused namely Umar and Noor ul Hasan, allegedly involved bike lifting cases and recovered 16 stolen motorcycles.

Similarly, Sadiqabad police rounded up two bike lifters, Ali and Sajad Khan with 11 stolen motorcycles and other items.

Divisional Superintendents of Police appreciated the police teams and directed to accelerate ongoing operation against bike and car lifters.