Open Menu

Police Bust Two Bike-lifting Gangs, Recover 12 Stolen Bikes, Laptop

Umer Jamshaid Published December 28, 2024 | 07:10 PM

Police bust two bike-lifting gangs, recover 12 stolen bikes, laptop

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2024) Islamabad Khana and Humak police teams apprehended five wanted members of two bike lifter gangs involved in numerous bike lifting activities and recovered 12 stolen motorbikes and one laptop from their possessions on Saturday.

Police spokespersons told APP that the Khana and Humak police teams used technical and human resources and succeeded in apprehending five wanted members of two bike lifter gangs involved in numerous bike lifting incidents.

The police team also recovered 12 stolen motorbikes and one laptop from their possession. The accused were identified as Rasheed, Nazrik, Sajjad, Azeem and Mohsin.

Cases were already registered against the nabbed accused and further investigation is underway.

During the preliminary investigation the accused confessed to being involved in numerous bike listings activities.

SSP operations/Investigations Muhammad Arslan Shah Zaib directed all officials for effective crackdown against the accused involved in car and bike lifting incidents. The performance of police officers in this regard would be reviewed on a continuous basis.

They further directed all zonal officers to intensify the crackdown against the criminal elements. “Safety and security of the citizens is our foremost priority and no laxity will be tolerated in this regard.

Related Topics

Islamabad Police Arslan Car Criminals All From

Recent Stories

A grand start to 2025: Infinix’s tech-fueled New ..

A grand start to 2025: Infinix’s tech-fueled New Year extravaganza

1 hour ago
 Air Arabia launches first flight between Ras Al Kh ..

Air Arabia launches first flight between Ras Al Khaimah, Moscow

2 hours ago
 Mansour bin Zayed meets citizens in Al Ain

Mansour bin Zayed meets citizens in Al Ain

2 hours ago
 Maye Musk shares inspiring journey with '1 Billion ..

Maye Musk shares inspiring journey with '1 Billion Followers Summit' audience

2 hours ago
 Muslim Council of Elders strongly condemns burning ..

Muslim Council of Elders strongly condemns burning of Kamal Adwan Hospital in Ga ..

3 hours ago
 OPEC Fund provides $20 million loan to boost agric ..

OPEC Fund provides $20 million loan to boost agricultural transformation in Mala ..

4 hours ago
UAE industrial sector: Cornerstone of sustainable ..

UAE industrial sector: Cornerstone of sustainable economic growth

4 hours ago
 Two tribes sign agreement at grand peace jirga for ..

Two tribes sign agreement at grand peace jirga for Kurram

4 hours ago
 ICC U19 Women’s T20 World Cup 2025: Pakistan ann ..

ICC U19 Women’s T20 World Cup 2025: Pakistan announces 15-member squad

4 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz directs relevant depts to take action ..

PM Shehbaz directs relevant depts to take action against electricity theft

4 hours ago
 AQU celebrates graduation of eighth batch of stude ..

AQU celebrates graduation of eighth batch of students

4 hours ago
 Public finance of GCC countries witnessed signific ..

Public finance of GCC countries witnessed significant financial surplus in 2022, ..

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan