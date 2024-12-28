Police bust two bike-lifting gangs, recover 12 stolen bikes, laptop

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2024) Islamabad Khana and Humak police teams apprehended five wanted members of two bike lifter gangs involved in numerous bike lifting activities and recovered 12 stolen motorbikes and one laptop from their possessions on Saturday.

Police spokespersons told APP that the Khana and Humak police teams used technical and human resources and succeeded in apprehending five wanted members of two bike lifter gangs involved in numerous bike lifting incidents.

The police team also recovered 12 stolen motorbikes and one laptop from their possession. The accused were identified as Rasheed, Nazrik, Sajjad, Azeem and Mohsin.

Cases were already registered against the nabbed accused and further investigation is underway.

During the preliminary investigation the accused confessed to being involved in numerous bike listings activities.

SSP operations/Investigations Muhammad Arslan Shah Zaib directed all officials for effective crackdown against the accused involved in car and bike lifting incidents. The performance of police officers in this regard would be reviewed on a continuous basis.

They further directed all zonal officers to intensify the crackdown against the criminal elements. “Safety and security of the citizens is our foremost priority and no laxity will be tolerated in this regard.