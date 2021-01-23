Police bust two criminal gangs

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2021 ) :Rawal division police teams have arrested six wanted members of two criminal gangs involved in dacoities, robbery, snatching, bike lifting and recovered looted cash, mobile phones, stolen motorcycles, arms and ammunition.

According to police spokesman, while acting on a tip off, a police teams under the supervision of SHO, New Town raided and managed to held four accused namely Haris, Sagheer, Hunzalla and Muaaz of Waqar alias "Qaru gang" and recovered 11 mobiles phones, three stolen bikes, cash, arms and ammunition from their custody.

In another operation, Ratta Amral police successfully apprehended two members of "Daani gang" identified as Muhammad Adnan and Jawad and recovered snatched cash, arms and ammunition.

During the preliminary investigation, they confessed their involvement in incidents of dacoities, robbery, snatching, bike lifting and other criminal activities in different areas.

Cases have been registered against them and further investigation was underway.