Police Bust Two Dacoit, Bike-lifter Gangs; Recover Rs 31,000, Six Motorcycles

Sumaira FH Published December 12, 2023 | 04:10 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2023) Rawalpindi District Police while conducting two raids in different areas managed to bust two dacoit and bike-lifter gangs and recovered cash Rs 31,000, six motorcycles and other items, said a police spokesman here on Tuesday.

He informed that Bani police in their operation netted two dacoits namely Ahmed and Shahid and recovered Rs 31,000 from their possession.

Rattaamral police in their raid arrested two accused namely Imran and Hanzala and recovered six stolen motorcycles from their possession.

The spokesman said that Rattaamral Police shifted the accused to jail for identification parade.

Superintendent Police (SP) Rawal, Faisal Saleem appreciating successful operations against dacoits and bike lifters directed to accelerate ongoing operations against the lawbreakers.

The criminals attacking lives and property of citizens cannot escape the grip of the law, he added.

APP/hrm-azh

