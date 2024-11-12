Open Menu

Police Bust Two Dacoit, Street Criminal Gangs, Arrest Six

Umer Jamshaid Published November 12, 2024 | 05:10 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2024) Police have busted two dacoit and street criminal gangs by arresting six accused and recovered eight stolen motorcycles, cash Rs Rs 53,500, weapons and other items from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, Bani police arrested three, namely Suleman, Abdul Qadir and Umar, members of dacoit, snatching and bike lifting gang and recovered six stolen motorcycles, cash Rs 10,500, weapons and other items from their possession.

Morgah police in their operation arrested three, Muhammad Haq, Asad and Bashi Khan, members of street criminal and bike lifting gang and recovered two stolen motorcycles, cash Rs 43000, weapons and other items.

A case has been registered against the accused while further investigation is under process.

Police are making efforts to net other members of the gang, he added.

The spokesman further said that Rawat police also arrested two proclaimed offenders, Abdullah and Samiullah, wanted in a dacoity case.

