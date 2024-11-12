Police Bust Two Dacoit, Street Criminal Gangs, Arrest Six
Umer Jamshaid Published November 12, 2024 | 05:10 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2024) Police have busted two dacoit and street criminal gangs by arresting six accused and recovered eight stolen motorcycles, cash Rs Rs 53,500, weapons and other items from their possession.
According to a police spokesman, Bani police arrested three, namely Suleman, Abdul Qadir and Umar, members of dacoit, snatching and bike lifting gang and recovered six stolen motorcycles, cash Rs 10,500, weapons and other items from their possession.
Morgah police in their operation arrested three, Muhammad Haq, Asad and Bashi Khan, members of street criminal and bike lifting gang and recovered two stolen motorcycles, cash Rs 43000, weapons and other items.
A case has been registered against the accused while further investigation is under process.
Police are making efforts to net other members of the gang, he added.
The spokesman further said that Rawat police also arrested two proclaimed offenders, Abdullah and Samiullah, wanted in a dacoity case.
Recent Stories
After ODI series, Pakistan determined to win T20I series against Australia
Gold prices witness sudden decline in both int’l, local markets
PTI several leaders detained by police from outside Adiala jail
PCB seeks ICC’s written response on India’s refusal for Champions Trophy 202 ..
Punjab govt submits details of cases against Imran Khan before LHC
NAB should assess jurisdiction before investigating corruption cases: IHC
SC sets constitutional cases for hearing from Nov 14
Smog conditions to persist in Punjab till December: NEOC
Punjab govt closes schools across all districts amid smog
PM to attend opening session COP-29 today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 November 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Seminar on harmful effects of plastic bags held1 minute ago
-
Inter university Table Tennis tournament concludes at SABS University1 minute ago
-
9 drug dealers arrested, 13.5 kg drugs recovered11 minutes ago
-
'CPWB working to educate, protect orphan children'11 minutes ago
-
50 arrested on profiteering in last 12 days21 minutes ago
-
KP pavilion at Lok Mela draws attention of tourists21 minutes ago
-
Sarfaraz Bugti urges lawyers to address public issues22 minutes ago
-
Four booked on setting trash on fire31 minutes ago
-
Faculty and staff of LUMHS protest against villager’s demand for access road31 minutes ago
-
LDA recovers 15 kanal land, seals 137 properties31 minutes ago
-
Danish Embassy, SDPI Carbon Markets Project to bridge knowledge gaps, foster collaborations: Ambassa ..31 minutes ago
-
ASI suspended over corruption41 minutes ago