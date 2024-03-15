Open Menu

Police Bust Two Gangs; Arrest Four Members

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 15, 2024 | 03:00 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2024) Rawalpindi District Police have busted two gangs and arrested their four members, said a police spokesman.

He informed that Taxila police netted two accused namely Hamza and Noor Ahmed, members of Fayyaz alias Commando gang, allegedly involved in several bike lifting cases. Police also recovered five stolen motorcycles and cash Rs 6,000 and weapons from their possession.

Meanwhile, Race Course police conducted a raid and arrested two members of a dacoit gang namely Rohullah.

Police recovered Rs 130,000, a motorcycle and weapons from the possession of two arrested accused, Rohullah and Rohail.

The dacoits have been shifted to jail for identification parade, he said.

Superintendent of Police Potohar, Nisar Nawaz appreciated the police teams and directed to accelerate ongoing operation against bike and car lifters and dacoits.

