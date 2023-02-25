Police bust two gangs involved in street crimes

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2023 ) :Paharipura police on Saturday bust two gangs involved in street crimes and recovered six motorcycles from their possession.

Talking to newsmen, ASP Faqirabad Syed Talal Ahmed Shah said that police team conducted raids in two separate locations and arrested five persons allegedly involved in bike snatching, dacoities and theft crimes.

Police have arrested the accused identified as Sajid, Adnan, Irfan, Musa and Munir.

Cases have been registered against them and further investigation is underway.