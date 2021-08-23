UrduPoint.com

Police Bust Two-member Dacoit Gang

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Mon 23rd August 2021 | 05:30 PM

Police bust two-member dacoit gang

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2021 ) :Sarai Mughal police claimed on Monday to have arrested two members of a dacoit gang and recovered valuables from them.

A police spokesperson said that the accused, Nasir aka 'Nasiri', had formed a dacoit gang. On a tip-off, the police raided and arrested its two members and recovered 250,000 in cash, four bikes and illegal weapons from them.

Further investigation was underway, police said.

Related Topics

Police Nasir From

Recent Stories

29,480 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

29,480 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

21 minutes ago
 UAE leaders offer condolences to Kuwaiti Emir on d ..

UAE leaders offer condolences to Kuwaiti Emir on death of Sheikha Badriah

21 minutes ago
 Fifth season of ‘Your Commitment to Happiness’ ..

Fifth season of ‘Your Commitment to Happiness’ campaign kicks off in Dubai c ..

52 minutes ago
 DC directs to devise effective plan for anti-polio ..

DC directs to devise effective plan for anti-polio drive

33 minutes ago
 CSTO Calls for Taking Measures to Strengthen Secur ..

CSTO Calls for Taking Measures to Strengthen Security of Member States - Zas

33 minutes ago
 Car bombing injures 3 civilians in northwestern Sy ..

Car bombing injures 3 civilians in northwestern Syria

33 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.