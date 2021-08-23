Police bust two-member dacoit gang

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2021 ) :Sarai Mughal police claimed on Monday to have arrested two members of a dacoit gang and recovered valuables from them.

A police spokesperson said that the accused, Nasir aka 'Nasiri', had formed a dacoit gang. On a tip-off, the police raided and arrested its two members and recovered 250,000 in cash, four bikes and illegal weapons from them.

Further investigation was underway, police said.