Police Bust Two Street Criminal Gangs; Arrest Five

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 14, 2025 | 11:20 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2025) Rawalpindi District Police have busted two street criminal gangs and arrested their five members on recovery of Rs 20500, weapons and other items from their possession, said a police spokesman here on Friday.

He informed that Airport police netted two accused namely Mujahid and Intakhab, allegedly involved in street crimes and recovered Rs 8000, a 12 bore gun and other items.

Similarly, Taxila police rounded up three street criminals, namely Abdul Rauf, Nabeel and Akram and recovered Rs 12500 cash, weapons and other items from their possession.

Divisional Superintendents of Police appreciated the police teams and directed to accelerate ongoing operation against bike and car lifters and street criminals.

