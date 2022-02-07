Police bust women robbers gang; recover 65 tola looted gold

UrduPoint.com

The Rawalpindi Police on Monday busted a two-member women gang and recovered looted money of 1.3 million rupees and 65 tola gold ornaments from their possession while concluding the biggest robbery of the year

The Race Course Police traced the biggest robbery of this year, and arrested the woman thief gang, said Rawalpindi Police spokesperson.

According to the details, the accused were identified as Kaniz and Kiran while a case of theft had also been registered against the accused Kaniz in Multan's Police Station Bahauddin Zakaria.

The Race Course police by using modern technology, human intelligence and CCTV camera footages to arrest the accused.

The accused used to disguise themselves as housekeeping servants and the victim plundered by them did not verify their details and particulars before hiring them for job, he added.

The accused were being sent for identification parade, and further interrogation would be made after identification parade.

On the occasion, SSP Operations Wasim Riaz said those attacking the life and property of masses could not escape the clutches of the law, and the accused would be challaned with solid evidence and punished.

City Police Officer (CPO) Omar Saeed Malik appreciated the police team led by SP Pothohar, and SHO Race Course and team who participated in the operation.

The CPO also announced commendation certificates and cash prizes for the police officials.

