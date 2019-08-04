UrduPoint.com
Police Busted 101 Gangs Of Dacoits; Arrest 347 Criminals

Sun 04th August 2019

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2019 ) :Rawalpindi police claimed to have busted 101 gangs of dacoits besides arresting 347 criminals and recovered weapons, over 15 million gold ornaments, costly items, 139 stolen motorcycles and vehicles from their possession during this year.

According to a police spokesman, Superintendent Police (SP) Saddar, Rai Mazhar Iqbal, SP Potohar Syed Ali and SP Rawal Akram Khan Niazi in briefing informed the City Police Officer (CPO), Rawalpindi, DIG, Muhammad Faisal Rana that 2036 Proclaimed Offenders (POs), allegedly involved in heinous crimes were also sent behind the bars during the period.

He said, the police netted 207 accused allegedly involved in 149 murder cases. In a kidnapping for ransom case, the suspects were arrested and the victim was safely rescued.

He informed on the special directives of the City Police Officer (CPO), the SPs of the district formed special police teams headed by senior police officers to control dacoities, robbories and other cases.

SHOs were given the tasks to net the criminals and directed to enhance police patrolling in their respective areas to control crime rate.

To a question he informed that Rawalpindi district police registered 24 murder cases in July and managed to arrest most of the accused allegedly involved in murder cases.

The district Police chief was informed that Rawalpindi district police registered 106 cases against drug peddlers and rounded up 106 accused besides recovering over 86 kg charras during last month.

He said, the officials concerned on the directives of the CPO were assigned the task to curb activities of mischievous elements through high vigilance and effective policing.

Following these directions, strict patrolling was being maintained in the city and the police had busted several big gangs, he added.

Police also conducted operations under National Action Plan in different areas and nabbed 125 accused while 87 cases were registered against them.

He said, the CPO expressed satisfaction over Rawalpindi District Police performance and directed the police officers to take strict action in accordance with the law against the rules violators and criminals without any discrimination.

