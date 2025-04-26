Police Busted 2 Gangs Robbing Bank Customers
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 26, 2025 | 09:20 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2025) Hyderabad police have claimed that two gangs robbing citizens returning from banks after drawing cash have been busted by recovering Rs 3.6 million and arresting 4 suspects.
The Deputy Superintendent of Police, Central Investigation Agency (CIA) Hyderabad, Iftikhar Buriro told during a press conference at his office here Saturday that the gangs had robbed around Rs 10 million in two recent robberies.
According to the DSP, on February 16 Anees Qureshi was robbed of Rs 6 million cash in the limits of Naseem Nagar check post while on April 8 the same alleged outlaws snatched Rs 4 million from a citizen in the jurisdiction of Qasimabad police station.
The DSP claimed that the suspects Dad Zardari of Khairpur district and Wird Ali Mallah of Benazirabad district were involved a robbery case on February 16.
Likewise, he said, Ali Akbar Narejo and Abdul Hakeem Narejo, both residents of Hyderabad, had looted Rs 4 million cash on April 8.
Buriro apprised that they had recovered Rs 600,000 from Zardari and Mallah and Rs 3 million from the Narejos in addition to recovery of pistols and bullets.
The DSP told that the gang used to conduct reckee inside the private banks of the customers drawing large amounts of cash.
He added that all the four suspects would be produced before the judicial magistrate for remand.
