Police Busted 315 Criminals During May
Sumaira FH Published May 12, 2024 | 03:10 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2024) Police have arrested 315 criminals including 170 proclaimed offenders and 80 absconders since May 1.
The police also nabbed 13 people involved in murder cases, 19 gangs, 22 drug pushers, and 20 illegal weapon holders during the period and recovered 58 motorcycles,25 cattle , 4 cars, 2 rickshaws, 6-tola gold ornaments, other valuables worth Rs 157millions, 22 pistols, 20 guns, 9 revolvers, 8 Kalashnikovs, 1590 bullets and 25 rounds.
District Police Officer Sargodha Dr Asad Ejaz Malhi said that crackdown against outlaws would continue.
