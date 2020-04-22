Police busted 5-member gang, recovered stolen motorcycles

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2020 ) :Police have arrested five-member gang and recovered four stolen motorcycles, weapon and cash from their possession, informed police spokesman here on Wednesday. During course of action, Wah Cantt police team arrested five members of a gang, identified as Nadeem, Sheraz, Umair, Zahid and Naimat.

Police have registered separate cases against them and started investigation.

City Police Officer (CPO) appreciated the performance of the officials adding that there was a dire need to take stringent action to curb the cases of vehicle theft.