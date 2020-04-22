UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Police Busted 5-member Gang, Recovered Stolen Motorcycles

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 37 minutes ago Wed 22nd April 2020 | 11:37 PM

Police busted 5-member gang, recovered stolen motorcycles

Police have arrested five-member gang and recovered four stolen motorcycles, weapon and cash from their possession, informed police spokesman here on Wednesday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2020 ) :Police have arrested five-member gang and recovered four stolen motorcycles, weapon and cash from their possession, informed police spokesman here on Wednesday. During course of action, Wah Cantt police team arrested five members of a gang, identified as Nadeem, Sheraz, Umair, Zahid and Naimat.

Police have registered separate cases against them and started investigation.

City Police Officer (CPO) appreciated the performance of the officials adding that there was a dire need to take stringent action to curb the cases of vehicle theft.

Related Topics

Police Vehicle From Weapon

Recent Stories

Etihad continues to progress sustainable initiativ ..

29 minutes ago

UAE announces rise in COVID-19 recoveries to 1,546 ..

29 minutes ago

Mansour bin Zayed chairs meeting of Higher Committ ..

44 minutes ago

Board of Directors of UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation hol ..

1 hour ago

ADNOC announces programmes supporting UAE-wide vol ..

2 hours ago

Sheikha Fatima orders dispatch of Ramadan packs to ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.