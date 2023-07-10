Police busted a gang in SW Upper: DPO

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2023 ) :South Waziristan Upper Police claimed to have arrested a gang involved in robbing tourists in South Waziristan during Eid holidays.

District Police Officer SW Upper Niaz Muhammad Khan said that more persons involved in the case would be arrested soon.

According to a police spokesman, the said tourists came from Karak and stayed in a Masjid for the night in the Medan area as there was no hotel facility in South Waziristan.

Taking advantage, the accused escaped after robbing the tourists and took five mobile phones, Rs 66,000, service cards and ATM cards with them.

On the special instructions of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Inspector General of Police (IGP) Akhtar Hayat Gandapur and Regional Police Officer (RPO) Dera Ghafoor Afridi, police took immediate action and formed a team to arrest the gang involved in the robbery.

The police team was led by DSP Circle Sher Ullah and comprised of SHO Ladha Nazr Ullah and Investigation Officer Manzoor Khan. The team, using strategic and scientific methods, raided and successfully arrested three suspects including Bin Yamin, Shahid Rehman and Sifat Ullah.

The police also recovered a pistol, cartridges, 5 stolen cellphones, Rs 50,000 cash, ATM cards and service card from their possessions.