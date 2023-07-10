Open Menu

Police Busted A Gang In SW Upper: DPO

Sumaira FH Published July 10, 2023 | 05:50 PM

Police busted a gang in SW Upper: DPO

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2023 ) :South Waziristan Upper Police claimed to have arrested a gang involved in robbing tourists in South Waziristan during Eid holidays.

District Police Officer SW Upper Niaz Muhammad Khan said that more persons involved in the case would be arrested soon.

According to a police spokesman, the said tourists came from Karak and stayed in a Masjid for the night in the Medan area as there was no hotel facility in South Waziristan.

Taking advantage, the accused escaped after robbing the tourists and took five mobile phones, Rs 66,000, service cards and ATM cards with them.

On the special instructions of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Inspector General of Police (IGP) Akhtar Hayat Gandapur and Regional Police Officer (RPO) Dera Ghafoor Afridi, police took immediate action and formed a team to arrest the gang involved in the robbery.

The police team was led by DSP Circle Sher Ullah and comprised of SHO Ladha Nazr Ullah and Investigation Officer Manzoor Khan. The team, using strategic and scientific methods, raided and successfully arrested three suspects including Bin Yamin, Shahid Rehman and Sifat Ullah.

The police also recovered a pistol, cartridges, 5 stolen cellphones, Rs 50,000 cash, ATM cards and service card from their possessions.

Related Topics

South Waziristan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Mobile Holidays Hotel Robbery Medan Circle Karak Afridi Mosque From

Recent Stories

Dubai Courts establishes first division for inheri ..

Dubai Courts establishes first division for inheritance of non-Muslims

12 minutes ago
 Shaheens all set for ACC Men's emerging teams Asia ..

Shaheens all set for ACC Men's emerging teams Asia Cup challenge

16 minutes ago
 UAE VPs congratulate Prime Minister of East Timor ..

UAE VPs congratulate Prime Minister of East Timor on his appointment

27 minutes ago
 ERC intensifies relief efforts for flood victims i ..

ERC intensifies relief efforts for flood victims in Somalia&#039;s Hirshabelle

42 minutes ago
 NAB decides to arrest Usman Buzdar in assets beyon ..

NAB decides to arrest Usman Buzdar in assets beyond means case

3 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler latest publication on Bani Utbah rul ..

Sharjah Ruler latest publication on Bani Utbah rule in Bahrain

3 hours ago
CPEC laid solid foundation for Pakistan’s future ..

CPEC laid solid foundation for Pakistan’s future development: Moin-ul-Haque

3 hours ago
 PM lauds Rangers, Rescue 1122 for timely evacuatio ..

PM lauds Rangers, Rescue 1122 for timely evacuation of flood victims in Shakarga ..

3 hours ago
 Imran Ismail takes parts in inaugural ceremony of ..

Imran Ismail takes parts in inaugural ceremony of Avalon City as chief guest

3 hours ago
 Global Fluorine Chemical Factory expands to triple ..

Global Fluorine Chemical Factory expands to triple its capacity from KEZAD

4 hours ago
 LHC orders jail officials to produce Pervaiz Elahi ..

LHC orders jail officials to produce Pervaiz Elahi before it at 4pm today

4 hours ago
 NEPRA approves increase of Rs1.24 per unit in powe ..

NEPRA approves increase of Rs1.24 per unit in power tariff  

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan