Police Busted Another Car Lifting Gang In Mansehra

Published December 10, 2022

Police busted another car lifting gang in Mansehra

MANSEHRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2022 ) :The police during another operation over a couple of weeks arrested the second gang allegedly involved in several incidents of car lifting and recovered fourteen motorcycles and one car from their possession.

This was disclosed by the District Police Officer (DPO) Manserha Irfan Tariq while addressing a press conference here on Saturday. DPO Mansehra also handed over the keys to the recovered vehicles and motorcycles to the owners.

He said that the Mansehra police while carrying out operations against the criminals arrested many accused involved in car lifting and motorcycles and vehicles worth millions of rupees from the limits of different police stations of the Mansehra district during November and December.

The District Police Chief Irfan Tariq said that in such a situation, the police performed their duties tirelessly day and night and used all their resources to trace the car lifter gangs in a short period, they were arrested and on their identification, motorcycles and vehicles were also recovered.

Irfan Tariq while giving the details of the accused involved in car lifting said that the gang comprised seven members including Farooq son of Muqaddam Khan resident of Hisari Garhi Habibullah, Naseer son of Mir Afzal resident of Pakseri Garhi Habibullah, Muhammad Umar son of Shamsuddin resident of Nara Dheri Balakot, Sajid Shah son of Sharif Shah resident of Phagla, Zawal Faqar son of Imtiaz Shah Sukna Nogzi Mansehra, Bilal son of Ashraf Sukna College Road Mansehra was arrested.

