Police Busted Gang Involved In Drug Supply To Educational Institutions

Published May 02, 2023

Police busted gang involved in drug supply to educational institutions

Police have busted a gang of four members involved in drug supply in educational institutions

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2023 ) :Police have busted a gang of four members involved in drug supply in educational institutions.

According to a police spokesman, Cantt Police have arrested drug dealer gangs operating in schools and colleges. Police have recovered more than 4 kg of drugs from their possession. Among those arrested were KPK police officer Mudassar Afridi and Advocate Shahab Shah, both believed to be key members of the gang.

According to the initial investigation, the accused were part of a larger drug dealing network that supplied drugs to educational institutions in Rawalpindi and Islamabad. Investigations further revealed that Shahab and Mudassar were responsible for bringing the drugs and then supplying them to educational institutions with the help of other co-accused Yaqoob and Junaid.

ASP Cantt told that the police held the accused with the help of modern technology and human intelligence. Meanwhile, SP Potohar Muhammad Waqqas Khan praised SHO Cantt and his team for their successful action against drug dealers and expressed his commitment to continue the crackdown on such illicit activities to eradicate the scourge of drugs in educational institutions.

The arrest of these individuals is a clear indication of the law enforcement agencies commitment to combating drug-related crimes and ensuring the safety of citizens. Furthermore, it was warned to others involved in criminal activities that they will be brought to justice.

Related Topics

Islamabad Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Technology Drugs Rawalpindi Criminals Afridi From

