Police Busted Gang Involved In Fake Currency Circulation

Faizan Hashmi 8 hours ago Sat 08th February 2020 | 06:50 PM

Police busted gang involved in fake currency circulation

Kohat, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2020 ) ::Police on Saturday busted an inter-provincial gang involved in circulation of fake Pakistani and foreign Currency .

Police after getting information, intercepted a car at Indus High way in which active member of the gang, Atiq-ur-Rehman, a resident of Bannu was traveling.

On thorough search of the vehicle, police seized fake Pakistani currency Rs. 961000 and foreign currency ( U.A.E Darhams) amounting Rs. 200000.

The arrested person also revealed Names of other gang members involved in printing and circulation of fake currency in various cities.

Police have registered a case and started further investigation.

