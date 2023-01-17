Police busted gang involved in vehicle theft

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2023 ) :Police have arrested two members of a gang involved in vehicle lifting and recovered 03 stolen vehicles from their possession during crackdown here on Tuesday, informed police spokesman.

The leader of the Qadir gang involved in the theft of vehicles along with his accomplice were arrested.

The accused used to steal vehicles, tamper with them and sell them Station House Officer (SHO) R.A Bazaar said that the accused will be challaned with evidence.

SP Potohar Malik Tariq Mehboob appreciated the performance of police team and said that the accused who deprive the citizens of their valuable assets cannot escape from the grip of the law.