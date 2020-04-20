Police busted gang, recovered stolen motorcycles in Rawalpindi

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Police have busted four active members gang and recovered stolen motorcycles and cash from their possession, informed a police spokesman on Monday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2020 ) :Police have busted four active members gang and recovered stolen motorcycles and cash from their possession, informed a police spokesman on Monday.

On the directives of City Police Officer CPO Muhammad Ahsan Younas, SP constituted a special team comprised of SDPO Saddar Circle Kamran Hameed and SHO PS Saddar Bairooni SI Nadim Zafar to nab the gang.

The special police team arrested four members of auto theft gang including Ring leadre and recovered stolen motorcycles and cash from their possession.

The arrested were identified as Kamal Uddin Afghani (ring leader), Saif Ur Rehman, Niaz Ali and Haji Aman.

Police have registered separate cases against them.