UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Police Busted Gang, Recovered Stolen Motorcycles In Rawalpindi

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Mon 20th April 2020 | 10:26 PM

Police busted gang, recovered stolen motorcycles in Rawalpindi

Police have busted four active members gang and recovered stolen motorcycles and cash from their possession, informed a police spokesman on Monday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2020 ) :Police have busted four active members gang and recovered stolen motorcycles and cash from their possession, informed a police spokesman on Monday.

On the directives of City Police Officer CPO Muhammad Ahsan Younas, SP constituted a special team comprised of SDPO Saddar Circle Kamran Hameed and SHO PS Saddar Bairooni SI Nadim Zafar to nab the gang.

The special police team arrested four members of auto theft gang including Ring leadre and recovered stolen motorcycles and cash from their possession.

The arrested were identified as Kamal Uddin Afghani (ring leader), Saif Ur Rehman, Niaz Ali and Haji Aman.

Police have registered separate cases against them.

Related Topics

Afghanistan Police National Accountability Bureau Circle Saddar From

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed receives call from Prince Charle ..

16 minutes ago

Dubai Economy fines seven traders for tampering wi ..

31 minutes ago

Sharjah Chamber opens free registration for Sharja ..

31 minutes ago

Dubai Health Authority calls on organisations to m ..

31 minutes ago

London-based Zayed Centre for Research provides su ..

46 minutes ago

India reports 17,265 total corona cases, 2547 reco ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.