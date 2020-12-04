Police busted inter-district gang in sialkot

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Police have busted an inter-district gang of dacoits including ring-leader

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2020 ) :Police have busted an inter-district gang of dacoits including ring-leader.

Police said on Friday that on the instructions of DSP (Sadar Circle) Imran Abbas, SHO Murad-Pur Police Station Malik Nadeem Munawar and police team used some scientific methods of investigation and traced out the accused.

Police have smashed gang of dacoits-- Muhammad Habib alias Bagged, Naveed Ahmed alias Needu and Rooh Ullah alias Roola including ring leader.

During interrogation 7 motorcycles were recovered from their possession.

Police arrested the accused after registering separate cases against them.