Police Busted Inter-district Gang In Sialkot

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 28 seconds ago Fri 04th December 2020 | 04:34 PM

Police have busted an inter-district gang of dacoits including ring-leader

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2020 ) :Police have busted an inter-district gang of dacoits including ring-leader.

Police said on Friday that on the instructions of DSP (Sadar Circle) Imran Abbas, SHO Murad-Pur Police Station Malik Nadeem Munawar and police team used some scientific methods of investigation and traced out the accused.

Police have smashed gang of dacoits-- Muhammad Habib alias Bagged, Naveed Ahmed alias Needu and Rooh Ullah alias Roola including ring leader.

During interrogation 7 motorcycles were recovered from their possession.

Police arrested the accused after registering separate cases against them.

