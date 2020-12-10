UrduPoint.com
Police Busted Inter-district Gang Of Dacoits In Sialkot

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Thu 10th December 2020 | 03:51 PM

Police have busted inter-district gang of dacoits involved in robbery, dacoity during the ongoing special campaign against criminal elements

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2020 ) :-:Police have busted inter-district gang of dacoits involved in robbery, dacoity during the ongoing special campaign against criminal elements.

According to police on the instructions of District Police Officer (DPO) Sialkot, Hassan Asad Alvi, SHO Cantt Police Station Khurram Shehzad with his team under the supervision of DSP (City Circle) Ehsanullah used scientific methods of investigation and traced out the accused.

The police had arrested accused Rameez alias Rameeza and Naveed Sadiq.

While the search of third accused Ghulam Mustafa was underway.

These accused were wanted by the police in different cases of dacoity and robbery.

During the interrogation, 1 motorcycle, 10 mobile phones, 3 laptops, cash Rs 147,000, illicit weapons were recovered from their possession.

Police said that the DPO Sialkot also announced appreciation certificates and cash prizes to the police officers and team.

DPO directed the police officers that the protection of lives and property of people was the top priority of the police.

