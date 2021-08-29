Police busted notorious robber, motorcycle lifter gangs

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2021 ) :Police claimed to have busted a notorious robber and motorcycle lifter gang and arrested three members of the gang including the ring leader besides recovering looted valuables from their possession here on Sunday.

In line with special directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Munir Masood Marth, the Seetal Mari police launched a crackdown against criminals under the supervision of SHO Raja Muhammad Altaf and busted the notorious Saqi gang.

The police arrested three members of the gang and recovered looted and stolen valuables of worth of Rs 150,000 from their possession.

The criminals, including the ring leader Muhammad Saqib alias Saqi, Abdul Aziz and Habib, have confessed crimes in nine cases while more recoveries are expected from them, police sources added.