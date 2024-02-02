Open Menu

Police Busted Robber Gang, Recovered Rs 10 Million

Faizan Hashmi Published February 02, 2024 | 09:22 PM

The Hyderabad police have claimed of busted a gang of robbers involved in several robberies in houses and shops over the years

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2024) The Hyderabad police have claimed of busted a gang of robbers involved in several robberies in houses and shops over the years.

ASP Rana Muhammad Dilawar told a press conference here on Friday that the gang's central figure Nadir Ali had been arrested in a raid after which the robbed items and cash with over Rs10 million were recovered.

According to him, the police recovered Rs7.5 million cash, gold jewellery and wristwatches from Ali.

The ASP said that the hunt was underway to nab other members of the gang. He claimed that the most recent robbery was conducted by the gang on December 18, 2023, at the residence of Zulfiqar Samo in the limits of Market police station.

He recalled that the gang held the family members hostage as they robbed cash and valuable items from the home.

