Police Busted Six Members Bike Lifter Gang In Mansehra

Sumaira FH Published January 19, 2024 | 02:10 PM

Police busted six members bike lifter gang in Mansehra

MANSEHRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2024) City Police Station Mansehra Friday successfully apprehended a six-member bike-lifter gang and recovered several motorcycles.

The Superintendent Police City Police station said that the arrested suspects had been identified as Sadiq son of Muhammad Ayub, resident of Hango Hal Pano Dheri, Abdullah son of Bahra Muhammad from Pakhwal Chowk, Allah Dad son of Behram from Pakhwal Chowk, Shahzad son of Muhammad islam resident of Batakandi and Sameer son of Saeed hailing from Oghi.

Responding to the surge in motorcycle thefts across various areas in the district, District Police Officer (DPO) Mansehra, Zahoor Babar Afridi, directed SP City Javed Khan and Station House Officer (SHO) City Anas Khan to form a specialized team.

This team initiated thorough interrogations with suspects to trace the origins of the stolen motorcycles.

Following the arrests, the detailed investigation uncovered a network engaged in motorcycle theft and subsequent sales across different regions.

The City Police successfully recovered several stolen motorcycles worth millions of rupees.

The arrested individuals have disclosed their involvement in selling stolen motorcycles locally and in other provinces.

Mansehra Police have established communication with law enforcement agencies in other provinces, anticipating further motorcycle recoveries.

All recovered motorcycles will undergo legal procedures for return to their rightful owners.

