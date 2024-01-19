Police Busted Six Members Bike Lifter Gang In Mansehra
Sumaira FH Published January 19, 2024 | 02:10 PM
MANSEHRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2024) City Police Station Mansehra Friday successfully apprehended a six-member bike-lifter gang and recovered several motorcycles.
The Superintendent Police City Police station said that the arrested suspects had been identified as Sadiq son of Muhammad Ayub, resident of Hango Hal Pano Dheri, Abdullah son of Bahra Muhammad from Pakhwal Chowk, Allah Dad son of Behram from Pakhwal Chowk, Shahzad son of Muhammad islam resident of Batakandi and Sameer son of Saeed hailing from Oghi.
Responding to the surge in motorcycle thefts across various areas in the district, District Police Officer (DPO) Mansehra, Zahoor Babar Afridi, directed SP City Javed Khan and Station House Officer (SHO) City Anas Khan to form a specialized team.
This team initiated thorough interrogations with suspects to trace the origins of the stolen motorcycles.
Following the arrests, the detailed investigation uncovered a network engaged in motorcycle theft and subsequent sales across different regions.
The City Police successfully recovered several stolen motorcycles worth millions of rupees.
The arrested individuals have disclosed their involvement in selling stolen motorcycles locally and in other provinces.
Mansehra Police have established communication with law enforcement agencies in other provinces, anticipating further motorcycle recoveries.
All recovered motorcycles will undergo legal procedures for return to their rightful owners.
Recent Stories
UN Chief urges Pakistan, Iran to de-escalate & resolve all issues peacefully
Former Test cricketer Abdul Rehman robbed at Gunpoint in Lahore
PEMRA advises media to abide by ECP's code of conduct
Khawaja Imran Nazir wishes daughter’s souse like Nawaz Sharif
New Zealand elect to bowl first in crucial T20I against Pakistan
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 January 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 January 2024
Pakistan would have been prosperous if he had not be removed: Nawaz Sharif
China ready to mediate between Pakistan and Iran amid tensions
Pakistan says no intention of escalating situation with Iran
Pakistan army carries out effective strikes terrorists’hideouts in Iran: ISPR
Lahore woman gives birth to quadruplets
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Motorcyclist killed8 minutes ago
-
PFA disposes of 2500 ltrs adulterated milk18 minutes ago
-
Traffic Police intensifies crackdown on violations18 minutes ago
-
DC discusses measures for transparent voting process19 minutes ago
-
“Excise at your doorstep” service launched in Lahore19 minutes ago
-
Shaista highlights changing lifestyle of women19 minutes ago
-
Old enmity claims life29 minutes ago
-
Posters urge IIOJK people to pay tributes to martyrs, observe Jan 26 as Black Day29 minutes ago
-
Another dengue case reported29 minutes ago
-
Railways Hospitals to be opened for general public39 minutes ago
-
Chairman PMIC expresses concerns of PM over delays in completion of PSDP39 minutes ago
-
ECP for submission of postal ballot applications by Jan 2248 minutes ago