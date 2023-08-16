Open Menu

Police Busted Three Member Gang Involved In Street Crimes

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 16, 2023 | 05:00 PM

Police busted three member gang involved in street crimes

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2023 ) :Police have arrested three member gang involved in street crimes and recovered stolen amount Rs 1,10,000, 02 motorcycles from their possession during operation here on Wednesday.

Police have also recovered weapons used in the crime.

According to police spokesman, Kotli Sattian police arrested three member gang involved in street crime.

Police have arrested the leader of the gang, Murad Ali and his two accomplice Osama and Kashif.

Police have registered separate cases against all of them and further investigation was in progress.

SP Saddar Muhammad Nabil Kokhar appreciated the performance of police team and said that the accused will be challaned with concrete evidence and will be punished, the accused who deprive the citizens of their valuable assets cannot escape from the grip of the law, he added.

