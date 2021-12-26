UrduPoint.com

Police Busted Three Member Of A Gang Involved In Crime

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2021 ) :Police claimed to have arrested three member gang involved in street crime and recovered stolen goods, cash snatched Rs 25,000 and weapons used in crime from their possession, informed police spokesman here Sunday.

Those arrested were identified as gang leader Zubair alias Zubair and his accomplices accused Alam Gir and Ayaz Ali.

Bani Police have shifted them to jail after registering separate cases against both of them and started investigation.

City Police Officer (CPO) Sajid Kayani appreciated the performance of police team adding that operations against organized and criminals gangs would remained continued.

