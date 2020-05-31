UrduPoint.com
Police Busted Two Active Gangs, Recovered Six Stolen Motorcycles

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sun 31st May 2020 | 07:50 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2020 ) :Police have arrested ten members of two active gang and recovered six stolen motorcycles, weapon and worth lakhs of rupees from their possession, informed police spokesman here on Sunday.

During course of action, New Town police team successfully arrested "Baseer and Emad gangs" operating in different localities and the members were identified Baseer Khan, Hamza Shabir, Danyal Rafaqat, Sajjad Hussain, Ali Hasnain, Emad Ali, Abdul Wahab, Adnan Farooq, Mohsin Ali and Zahid Khan who were involved in committing more than 100 robberies while police have recovered six stolen motorcycles, weapon and lakhs of rupees from their custody.

Police have registered separate cases against all of them and started investigation. City Police Officer (CPO) appreciated the performance of the officials adding that there is a dire need to take stringent action against such anti social elements.

