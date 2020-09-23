Police busted two gangs of motorbike snatchers, arresting five thieves

The district police on Wednesday busted two gangs who were allegedly involved in motorcycles' snatching and arrested five of its members including the ringleaders

District Police Officer (DPO) Sajjad Ahmed Sahibzada briefing media persons said that the police also recovered six motorcycles from possession of the accused persons.

SP Investigation Taj Malik, DSP Headquarters Iqbal Baloch were also present.

He said that complaints of increasing incidents of motorcycle theft were being received in Tank and there was a great deal of uneasiness among the citizens, which prompted the police to take action in this regard and expose the gangs involved in such acts.

He said a team consisting of DSP Headquarters Iqbal Baloch, SHO SMA Fahim Mumtaz and SHO City Naqibullah was formed to arrest the culprits.

The DPO said that the arrested accused were identified as Lal Shah, Arshad Ali, Tariq, Usman and Adnan and shifted them for interrogation.

