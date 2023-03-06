Police busted two gangs of street crimes

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2023 ) :Capital City Police in a crackdown against street crimes have busted two gangs of robbers and mobile snatchers, and arrested its five members on Monday.

The five arrested members of the gangs also included Afghan nationals, which were involved in depriving the people of cash, precious mobile phone sets, and motorcycles at gun points. They were also wanted by police in murders and attempted murders of resisting robberies and snatching.

Capital City Police have recovered 8 snatched motorcycles, 14 precious mobile phone sets and a cash amount of Rs.

40,000 from their possession.

The members of the gang were busted during a joint operation carried out under the supervision of SHO Bhana Mari and SHO Agha Mir Jani along with their teams. The police have also recovered weapons used in street crimes.

According to DSP (Suburb) Mukhtiar Ali Khan the accused have confessed to various crimes during initial investigations and have also revealed Names of their accomplices. He said that special teams have been constituted for their arrest.