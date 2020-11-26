UrduPoint.com
Police Busted Two Inter-district Dacoits Gang In Sialkot

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Thu 26th November 2020 | 03:22 PM

Police busted two inter-district dacoits gang in Sialkot

Police have busted two inter-district gangs of dacoits and arrested its accused members here here on Thursday

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2020 ) :Police have busted two inter-district gangs of dacoits and arrested its accused members here here on Thursday.

According to police, DSP (Sadar) Imran Abbas along with police team including SHO Police Station Murad Pur, Malik Nadeen Munawar, ASI Irfan Dhilu conducted successful operation and had arrested two gangs of dacoits-- Akmal Abbas alias Akkay Shah and Irfan alias Koka gang.

Police said that the accused were wanted by the police in theft and robbery cases.

During the interrogation, four motorcycles, four mobiles, two pistols and 1.2 lakh rupees were recovered from their possession.

Police have sent the accused behind the bars after registering separate cases against them.

