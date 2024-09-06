Open Menu

Police Busts Dacoit Gang, Recover Looted Valuables

Sumaira FH Published September 06, 2024 | 07:10 PM

Police busts dacoit gang, recover looted valuables

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2024) Capital Territory (ICT) Police Anti-Robbery and Dacoity Unit (ARDU) on Friday busted a dacoit gang involved in robberies, snatching, and street crimes.

The police recovered looted valuables, including mobile phones, motorbikes, and arms with ammunition from their possession, said Police Spokesperson.

He said on the special directives of ICT Police Inspector General (IG) Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, an operation was conducted against organized and dynamic gangs across the district to ensure the safety and security of citizens.

He said in line with these directives, the crackdown targeted various areas in the city.

The ARDU police team arrested six wanted members of the notorious gang, including their gang leader, involved in numerous criminal activities, he said.

He said the accused were identified Inamullah, Ali Khan, Hammad Wali, Saleem Khan, Basit Ali and Atta Ur Rehman.

He said the team recovered motorbikes, mobile phones, and arms with ammunition from their possession.

Cases have been registered against the nabbed suspects, and further investigation was underway, he added.

DIG Dr. Syed Mustafa Tanveer commended the police team for their successful operation. “Well done to the police team of DIG Dr. Syed Mustafa Tanveer,” he said.

“Operations are being carried out against organized gangs,” he added.

Senior police officers have directed officials to maintain an effective crackdown against those involved in criminal activities and to ensure the safety of lives and property as a top priority.

Citizens have been advised to cooperate with the police and report any suspicious individuals or activities through the emergency helpline “Pucar-15” or “ICT-15”.

Related Topics

Police Mobile Nasir Criminals From Top

Recent Stories

Anti-Smog campaign launched in Lahore

Anti-Smog campaign launched in Lahore

1 hour ago
 Champions One-Day Cup: Tickets go on sale today

Champions One-Day Cup: Tickets go on sale today

1 hour ago
 PM Shehbaz visits Chaudhary Nisar, condoles death ..

PM Shehbaz visits Chaudhary Nisar, condoles death of his sister

1 hour ago
 Hania Aamir catches Indian behind circulation of ..

Hania Aamir catches Indian behind circulation of her deep fake videos

2 hours ago
 Pakistan Embassy in Abu Dhabi hosted a reception t ..

Pakistan Embassy in Abu Dhabi hosted a reception to mark defence day of Pakistan

3 hours ago
 Babar Azam’s Pakistan captaincy in jeopardy

Babar Azam’s Pakistan captaincy in jeopardy

4 hours ago
PCB confirms captains, provisional squads for Cham ..

PCB confirms captains, provisional squads for Champions Cup

6 hours ago
 Court grants bail to Karsaz car accident suspect a ..

Court grants bail to Karsaz car accident suspect as both families reach settleme ..

6 hours ago
 Defence, Martyrs Day being observed today

Defence, Martyrs Day being observed today

6 hours ago
 SC accepts govt’s appeals, declares NAB amendmen ..

SC accepts govt’s appeals, declares NAB amendments vailid

7 hours ago
 LHC declares appointment of NADRA Chairman Lt Gen ..

LHC declares appointment of NADRA Chairman Lt Gen Munir Afzal as null and void

7 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 September 2024

10 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan