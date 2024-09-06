Police Busts Dacoit Gang, Recover Looted Valuables
Sumaira FH Published September 06, 2024 | 07:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2024) Capital Territory (ICT) Police Anti-Robbery and Dacoity Unit (ARDU) on Friday busted a dacoit gang involved in robberies, snatching, and street crimes.
The police recovered looted valuables, including mobile phones, motorbikes, and arms with ammunition from their possession, said Police Spokesperson.
He said on the special directives of ICT Police Inspector General (IG) Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, an operation was conducted against organized and dynamic gangs across the district to ensure the safety and security of citizens.
He said in line with these directives, the crackdown targeted various areas in the city.
The ARDU police team arrested six wanted members of the notorious gang, including their gang leader, involved in numerous criminal activities, he said.
He said the accused were identified Inamullah, Ali Khan, Hammad Wali, Saleem Khan, Basit Ali and Atta Ur Rehman.
He said the team recovered motorbikes, mobile phones, and arms with ammunition from their possession.
Cases have been registered against the nabbed suspects, and further investigation was underway, he added.
DIG Dr. Syed Mustafa Tanveer commended the police team for their successful operation. “Well done to the police team of DIG Dr. Syed Mustafa Tanveer,” he said.
“Operations are being carried out against organized gangs,” he added.
Senior police officers have directed officials to maintain an effective crackdown against those involved in criminal activities and to ensure the safety of lives and property as a top priority.
Citizens have been advised to cooperate with the police and report any suspicious individuals or activities through the emergency helpline “Pucar-15” or “ICT-15”.
Recent Stories
Anti-Smog campaign launched in Lahore
Champions One-Day Cup: Tickets go on sale today
PM Shehbaz visits Chaudhary Nisar, condoles death of his sister
Hania Aamir catches Indian behind circulation of her deep fake videos
Pakistan Embassy in Abu Dhabi hosted a reception to mark defence day of Pakistan
Babar Azam’s Pakistan captaincy in jeopardy
PCB confirms captains, provisional squads for Champions Cup
Court grants bail to Karsaz car accident suspect as both families reach settleme ..
Defence, Martyrs Day being observed today
SC accepts govt’s appeals, declares NAB amendments vailid
LHC declares appointment of NADRA Chairman Lt Gen Munir Afzal as null and void
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 September 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Punjab Police salutes Pak Army for making defence of country invincible: IG Punjab12 seconds ago
-
Defence Day celebrations: Martyrs hailed as nation’s eternal jewels16 seconds ago
-
Defense day commemorates to keep collective national spirit for defense of country: CM Bugti20 seconds ago
-
Seminar on industrial decarbonization in textile, sport sectors10 minutes ago
-
PSQCA launches crackdown on substandard steel products, unlicensed units10 minutes ago
-
Literacy Non Formal, BED to launch 10 Tech Middle Schools in Punjab10 minutes ago
-
KP CM directs removal of hurdles in fast-track execution of BHPP10 minutes ago
-
Martyrs paid homage at Lyallpur Museum10 minutes ago
-
Disobedient son injures mother with knife attack10 minutes ago
-
Display of weapons to completely ban during Rabi-ul-Awal: DC10 minutes ago
-
Five power pilferers booked20 minutes ago
-
ICT admin identifies 129 potential dengue hotspots, 419 larvae found20 minutes ago