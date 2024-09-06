Police busts dacoit gang, recover looted valuables

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2024) Capital Territory (ICT) Police Anti-Robbery and Dacoity Unit (ARDU) on Friday busted a dacoit gang involved in robberies, snatching, and street crimes.

The police recovered looted valuables, including mobile phones, motorbikes, and arms with ammunition from their possession, said Police Spokesperson.

He said on the special directives of ICT Police Inspector General (IG) Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, an operation was conducted against organized and dynamic gangs across the district to ensure the safety and security of citizens.

He said in line with these directives, the crackdown targeted various areas in the city.

The ARDU police team arrested six wanted members of the notorious gang, including their gang leader, involved in numerous criminal activities, he said.

He said the accused were identified Inamullah, Ali Khan, Hammad Wali, Saleem Khan, Basit Ali and Atta Ur Rehman.

He said the team recovered motorbikes, mobile phones, and arms with ammunition from their possession.

Cases have been registered against the nabbed suspects, and further investigation was underway, he added.

DIG Dr. Syed Mustafa Tanveer commended the police team for their successful operation. “Well done to the police team of DIG Dr. Syed Mustafa Tanveer,” he said.

“Operations are being carried out against organized gangs,” he added.

Senior police officers have directed officials to maintain an effective crackdown against those involved in criminal activities and to ensure the safety of lives and property as a top priority.

Citizens have been advised to cooperate with the police and report any suspicious individuals or activities through the emergency helpline “Pucar-15” or “ICT-15”.