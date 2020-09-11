UrduPoint.com
Police Busts Dacoits Gang, Recover Looted Valuables

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Fri 11th September 2020 | 07:00 PM

Police busts dacoits gang, recover looted valuables

Police have busted a dacoits gang and recovered looted valuables and weapons from their possession here on Friday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2020 ) :Police have busted a dacoits gang and recovered looted valuables and weapons from their possession here on Friday.

Holding a press conference, Senior Superintendent of Police Investigations, Rabnawaz Tulla said taking action on rising incidents of dacoity, City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Hassan Raza Khan formed a special team under the supervision of Superintendent of Police (SP) Sadar Division. Rao Naeem Shahid to arrest the criminals involved in such activities.

The police team busted the notorious Shahid alias Shahida gang and arrested five members including ring leader Shahid Iqbal and his accomplices Qaseem Munir, Muhammad Waseem, Ali Raza and Shafqat Hussain.

The SP Investigations claimed that police team have recovered looted cash Rs 180,000 and illegal weapons from their possession.

He said the arrested criminals have confessed more than 20 cases in premises of Makhdoom Rasheed, Qadarpur Raan, Basti Malook, Budhla Sant and New Multan and other police stations. He said more recoveries were expected from the criminals.

He informed that the accused used to snatch cash, mobile phones and motorcycles from citizens at gun point by targeting different roads of the district. Further investigation was underway, he added.

