Police busts gang involved in officer killing

Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) have busted a four-member decoit gang involved in killing of a Sub-inspector Aslam Gil and other incidents of firing on police personnel and recovered cache of arm ammunition, a police spokesman on Thursday said

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2020 ) :Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) have busted a four-member decoit gang involved in killing of a Sub-inspector Aslam Gil and other incidents of firing on police personnel and recovered cache of arm ammunition, a police spokesman on Thursday said.

On the tip off CIA police team SP (Investigation) Malik Naeem Iqbal constituted a police team under the supervision of DSP CIA Hakim Khan including Inspector Abdul Gahfoor, Sub-Inspector Muhammad Iqbal , Tajumal Hussain , ASIs Iftikhar Ahmed, Irfan-Ullah, Jaffer Ali along with others.

During special checking at Peshawar road area of Noon Police Station near Motorway Chowk the police team tried to stop a vehicle when the accused opened fire on the personnel.

The team worked hard and succeeded to bust a gang of dacoits hailing from Afghanistan.

They were identified as Mustafa alias Fareed, Amail Khan , Zabi-Ullah resident of Afghanistan and Abdul Sattar Khan resident of Manshera and recovered cache of arm ammunition used in crime.

During the preliminary investigation, they confessed to murder of Sub-inspector Aslam Gill They also admitted their involvement in several dacoity cases in areas of Rawalpinid and Islamabad.

Separate cases have been registered against the nabbed persons and further investigation is underway.

DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed appreciated the overall performance of CIA police team and announced cash prizes and commendation certificates for them.

He said the name of personnel in these teams would be forwarded to Inspector General of Police with recommendation of special prizes to them.