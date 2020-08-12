UrduPoint.com
Police Busts Gang Of Bike Thieves Recovers Three Stolen Vehicles

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Wed 12th August 2020 | 09:20 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2020 ) :Swabi Police busted a two-member gang of motorcycle thieves and recovered three motorcycles from their possession.

Addressing a press conference DIG Taj Muhammad Khan informed that a citizen Noorul Huda of Jalsai area lodged a complaint about the theft of his motorcycle on July 14.

Conducting investigations on scientific guidelines, Chotta Lahor police traced the culprit who was identified as Sajid. Police also recovered a stolen bike from his possession.

During the investigation, the arrested spelled out the name of his accomplice who was also arrested by police. Two bikes were also recovered from the second thief, who was identified as Imtiaz.

The case has been registered and further investigations are underway.

More Stories From Pakistan

