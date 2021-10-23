UrduPoint.com

Police Busts Gang With Ring Leader

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Sat 23rd October 2021 | 06:42 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2021 ) :Sihala police have arrested three active members of a dacoit gang including gang leader involved in looting people on gun point and recovered snatched mobile phone, cash from their possession.

A team of police station Sihala under the supervision of SHO Inspector Mirza Gulfraz and others took action on the directions of SP Rural Zone Muhammad Usman Tipu, a news release on Saturday said.

The detainees were identified as Tanseef Ahmed, Zeeshan Ali and Usman Ali and recovered snatched mobile phones, cash, recovered from their possession.

During the preliminary investigation, the accused have confessed their involvement in numerous incidents of looting people in areas of Sihala.

Separate cases have been registered against the accused and further investigation is underway.

