Police campaign against underage drivers; 474 FIRs registered in three days

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2023) Rawalpindi District Police registered 474 FIRs against underage drivers during the last three days, said a police spokesman here on Sunday.

He informed that police, on the directive of City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi, Syed Khalid Hamdani, were taking action by the law against underage drivers.

A total of 3445 FIRs had been registered against underage drivers, he added. He informed that City Police Officer Rawalpindi had directed the City Traffic Police officers to take solid steps to control traffic rule violations and underage driving, adding that parents were also advised to discourage driving by underage drivers.

Police had initiated a drive against underage drivers without any discrimination, he informed. Underage drivers not only endanger their own lives but also the lives of other road users, he said, adding that parents should keep a vigilant eye on their children to avert road accidents.