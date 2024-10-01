Open Menu

Police, Capable To Eliminate Terrorism In Region: DIG

Muhammad Irfan Published October 01, 2024 | 07:10 PM

Police, capable to eliminate terrorism in region: DIG

SWAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2024) Newly appointed Deputy Inspector General (DIG), Police, Malakand Division, Irfanullah Khan on Tuesday said that the police had the ability to fight against terrorism and eliminate the menace from the region.

Talking to APP, he said that ensuring law and order situation across the region was the priority of police while effective steps were being taken in that regard.

The police remained always the first target of terrorists as hundreds of police personnel along with officers lost their precious lives for the restoration of peace in the area, he added.

The DIG said that Malakand police were a brave force and they had the ability to handle any untoward incident.

He directed all the police officers to create a friendly environment and be humble while interacting with the general public in the police stations by giving them respect.

The DIG said that his office doors were open for everyone, adding the people had the access to him during office timing and their problems will be addressed on priority .

He appealed to the people to cooperate with the police and inform about suspicious elements on priority.

APP/hsj/378

