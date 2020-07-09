UrduPoint.com
Police Captures 11 Dacoits During Operation In Rounti Katcha

Faizan Hashmi 52 seconds ago Thu 09th July 2020 | 09:50 PM

GHOTKI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2020 ) :Police operation to grasp robber gangs in Rounti Katcha area of Ghotki continued on the fifth consecutive day while SSP, Thursday, claimed to capture three bunkers and arresting 11 outlaws including 4 in injured condition.

   According to SSP Ghotki Farrukh Ali Lanjar, around 150 dacoits of inter provincial gangs of Jana Indher, Sultu Shar and Rahib Shar- belonging to Ghotki, Kashmor and Rahimyar Khan districts- were present in the Katcha area.  The police commandos had apprehended 11 dacoits while over 100 dacoits escaped from the Katcha area, police officer told.

  During operation SHO Sarhad police station Shamshad Pathan and a police personnel Bagan Chhotu got injured in rocket attack on Armored vehicle while a local resident Azim Sailro sustained injuries in exchange of fire. The injured were shifted to tehsil hospital Obauro.

