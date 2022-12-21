Police carried out search operations in different areas

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2022 ) :The police on Wednesday conducted search and combing operations in different areas of the district, informed a police spokesman.

The operation was carried out under the direction of City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Shahzad Nadeem Bukhari to ensure law and order. Search operations were conducted in different areas of Ganjmandi, Bani and Saddar Wah.

He informed that a heavy police contingent, Elite Force, Special Branch personnel, and Ladies police along with officials conducted search operations. The police searched 60 houses and 24 shops, collected data from 23 tenants, and questioned 115 suspects during the operation.

According to the spokesman, the search operations to net criminals and proclaimed offenders were regularly being conducted under the National Action Plan in different areas of the district, particularly to ensure law and order.