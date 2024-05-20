Police carried out search operations in different areas

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2024) Police on Monday conducted search operations in R. A Bazzar, Naseerabad and adjoining areas.

According to police spokesperson, Rawalpindi district police, women police and other law enforcement agencies under the supervision of senior police officers participated in the search operations.

He said that Rawalpindi district police on the directives of Senior Superintendent of Police conducted search operations and inspected 78 houses, collected data of 26 tenants, 42 shops besides checking 300 persons.

The spokesman said that police were fully prepared to shield the lives and property of the public and combing and search operations were being done to flush out the suspects and hardcore criminals. He said that police were more vigilant to keep an eye on suspects and maintain law and order in the city.