Police Carried Out Snap Checking Of Vehicles

1 hour ago Tue 25th August 2020 | 06:55 PM

Snap checking has been carried out by District police in different parts of the district. On the directives of SSP Tharparkar Hassan Sardar Niazi snap checking was being carried out in the district aiming to maintain peace and order during Muharram-ul-Haram

MITHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2020 ) :Snap checking has been carried out by District police in different parts of the district. On the directives of SSP Tharparkar Hassan Sardar Niazi snap checking was being carried out in the district aiming to maintain peace and order during Muharram-ul-Haram.

As per reports all SHOs and check post Incharges in their territorial jurisdiction intercepted vehicles and Motorcycles at exit and entry points of the district and thoroughly checked vehicle registration certificates and necessary documentation.

SSP Niazi vowed to maintain law and order situation during Muharram and was committed that strict action will be taken against violators.

