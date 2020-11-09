Police carried out snap checking of vehicles

MIRPURKHAS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2020 ) :On the directives of Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Police Mirpurkhas range Zulfiqar Ali Larik and Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Faisal Bashir Memon, police carried out a snap checking in the district.

According to details, snap checking was carried out in the limits of various check posts of different areas including Town, Ghariab Abad, Old Mirpur, Mehran, Khaan, Stalite town, Mirwah Gorchani, Digri, Tando Jan Muhammad, Naukot. Jhudo, Dengan Bhurgri, Kot Ghulam Muhammad, Sindhri, Phuladiyon and other areas. During snap checking reflection lights were displayed on vehicles.

Meanwhile, district police and traffic police while carrying out joint operation against fancy number plates, green number plates, private numbers, blue light and black papers challaned at least 25 vehicles and penalized Rs 10500 for violating traffic rules.